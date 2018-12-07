Police investigating after car stolen in Brooklyn with 3 kids inside

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a suspect stole a running car with three children inside in Canarsie.

The incident was reported at Brooklyn Flatlands Avenue and East 81st Street before 5 p.m.

Police said the 1, 2 and 8-year-old children were left inside the car while their mother apparently went into a store.

Authorities are searching for a white 2005 Acura SUV.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

