CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are investigating after a suspect stole a running car with three children inside in Canarsie.
The incident was reported at Brooklyn Flatlands Avenue and East 81st Street before 5 p.m.
Police said the 1, 2 and 8-year-old children were left inside the car while their mother apparently went into a store.
Authorities are searching for a white 2005 Acura SUV.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
