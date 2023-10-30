Cornell University president says series of posts threatened school's Jewish community

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The president of Cornell University said on Sunday that a series of online posts threatened the school's Jewish community.

The posts specifically threatened '104 West' - the campus home of the 'Center of Jewish Living.'

Campus police launched an investigation and administrators contacted the FBI.

Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the hateful messages in a tweet, also saying in part,

"While it is unclear if these are credible threats, New York State Police is engaged and we'll take any steps needed to keep students safe."

