Air quality in New York area improves because of coronavirus shutdown

Pollution and COVID-19 have an ironic relationship. New research from Harvard shows that places with the worst air quality are also the places with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths.
Spots with more harmful pollution, including New York, have a 15% higher COVID-19 death rate... but National Geographic says COVID-19 impacts have flipped the switch.
"Air pollution causes health effects. You stop emitting it and it comes out of the air immediately," said National Geographic Editor Rob Kunzig.
First, pollution makes us more vulnerable, then COVID-19 creates a global pause where pollution dramatically drops.
"People in Northern India are tweeting how they can see the Himalayas from their house for the first time in their lives," said Kunzig. "It's been a huge change planet-wide."
Science shows it too...
NASA released comparisons from the first quarters of 2019 and 2020, notice a 22% drop for New York City in the harmful pollutant nitrogen dioxide.
"This is unprecedented where we haven't seen - since the industrial revolution - a shutdown of not just one or two cities but most cities across the globe," said Dr. Jase Berhardt from Hofstra University.
The science shows that this is some of the best air quality we've seen in decades, but we can't stay at home so what does this say about the future.
"Perhaps that will reinforce the importance of maintaining better air quality especially in and around our cities," said Berhardt.
"This does show us what is possible. This shows us that the things we took for granted - that dirty air does not have to be that way," said Kunzig. "I hope we adopt more sustainable solutions."
The hope is that a glimpse of cleaner air could point us in the direction of cleaner energy choices.
