Health & Fitness

Florida woman, 15 friends contract COVID-19 after eating at Jacksonville restaurant; 'we were careless'

7 employees at Lynch's Irish Pub also have COVID-19
By CNN
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. -- A Florida woman and 15 of her friends have now tested positive for the coronavirus after having dinner at a restaurant in Jacksonville.

Erika Crisp told WJXT she's been sick since the night out.

The healthcare worker says after being stuck inside for months during the pandemic, she and her friends decided to have dinner at Lynch's Irish Pub on June 6.

After the dinner, Crisp said she and her friends later all tested positive for the virus.

Now, she says reopening happened too soon.

"We were careless and we went out into a public place before we should have, and we weren't wearing masks."

Seven employees at Lynch's Irish Pub in Jacksonville Beach also have COVID-19.

The general manager shut down voluntarily last weekend for a deep cleaning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfloridacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - NYC Mayor de Blasio update
2 men injured by fireworks as complaints soar in NYC
Aunt Jemima to change brand because of racial stereotypes
Governor Cuomo talks about his handling of the pandemic on 'GMA'
NYPD reform: Faster, more transparent discipline for NYPD
24-year-old flight attendant from Newark missing, family says
Connecticut begins Phase 2 reopening today
Show More
FDA says people can infect their pets with coronavirus
Woman, 92, speaks out after random attack; suspect arrested
NBA lays out its vision for restart of season at Disney
No Free Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven donates meals, offers app deals
O.J. Simpson Bronco chase: A look back 26 years later
More TOP STORIES News