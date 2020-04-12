Pets & Animals

Baby chicks take advantage of temporary Chicago's Willis Tower closure, peep around

CHICAGO, Illinois -- With no visitors at the Willis Tower Skydeck right now, some baby chicks took the opportunity to enjoy the view.

They ventured out onto the clear observation boxes on the 103rd floor of the tower, taking in the skyline. The glass boxes are 1,353 feet in the air and extend 4.3 feet from the Skydeck.

The chicks celebrated Easter at a farm in Michigan.

The skydeck is closed until April 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagoholidaywillis towercoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocute animalsu.s. & worldphotochickeneaster
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Show More
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
More TOP STORIES News