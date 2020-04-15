Coronavirus News: New e-book aims to explain COVID-19 to children

"Coronavirus: A Book for Children" was published by London-based Nosy Crow and written by staff within the company, with expert input from a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, two teachers and a child psychologist.
"We balanced truth-telling with scientific accuracy and reassurance," co-author Kate Wilson said.
The beautifully illustrated book answers key questions in simple language, such as, "What is the coronavirus?" and "Why are some places closed?" as well as "What happens next?"
In the last week, it has been downloaded 600,000 times from the Nosy Crow website.
U.S. publisher Candlewick Press also made it available to download on its site as well.
"So that everyone here could also have something to share with their children," Candlewick Press editor Kate Fletcher said. "We just thought it was really just a wonderful resource for parents and their kids."
You can download the book on the Candlewick website.
The publisher has provided suggestions at the back of the book where families who find the book useful, and are able to, can donate including the American Red Cross, America's Food Fund, the CDC Foundation, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, and World Central Kitchen.
