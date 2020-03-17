Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Long Island parents embrace new lifestyle working from home, homeschooling their kids

BABYLON, New York (WABC) -- As more schools across the country close, parents are struggling to balance working from home while at the same time managing their children's homeschooling.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the decision to close schools through at least April 20, and possibly for the school year, following a growing number of school closures in communities and entire states around the country and mounting pressure in New York from residents, City Council members and others.

"It's not natural to know how to teach if you haven't been trained in it," said Nassau County mom, Arey Ana. "I think it's balanced, I think that it is a really good time to spend quality time with your kids, go outside. I wouldn't say go to any place else, but go outside and get that physical activity in, but also set up blocks."

Remote learning will begin March 23, the system is now working to find computers and provide Internet access for those households that lack the services. Grab-and-go meals will also be available at the schools for children.

"I talk to my kids about how they have to realize that just because they are off from school, that this is a different kind of situation," said Brooklyn mom, Rita Donlon. "There's an expectation that I have that here's going to be a set time frame for school work."

A lot of educators and parents with education experience are reaching out via social media platforms to provide guidance for others to keep their kids on track while balancing daily tasks as well.

Michelle Charlesworth has more on the family from New Jersey adjusting to remote learning with four kids.



More TOP STORIES News