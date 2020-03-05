Society

Coronavirus News: What public spaces in NYC are doing to prevent COVID-19 concerns

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Tourists are still traveling to New York City, but it's not without a sense of awareness that the coronavirus has hit the Big Apple.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is on the list for one group of New Zealand visitors.

"We have just been on the tube," one tourist said. "People are sneezing."

The institutions know the public is concerned.

RELATED: How to protect yourself from coronavirus

"We are keenly focused on ensuring the health and safety of our staff and our visitors," the Metropolitan Museum of Art said.

The Barclays Center said it's installing more hand sanitizers, cleaning more frequently and using a disinfectant that is more effective in killing coronavirus.

RELATED: 100+ products that can work against the virus

At Madison Square Garden, where the Rangers play Thursday night, they're following a similar course of action when it comes to high frequency touch points.

"You can still go enjoy a concert or basketball game," New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said. "It's important that we get out there, that we are taking the precautions necessary."

In Times Square, they are selling plenty of tickets to Broadway shows, and for theatergoers, the show must go on.

RELATED: All coronavirus coverage from Eyewitness News

"I know they were worried they brought hand sanitizer and discussed bringing masks and gloves," one theatergoer said. "We're going to the theater anyways."

The Broadway League says it is remaining vigilant, and the safety and security theatergoers and employees is its highest priority.
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Jen Ashton answers common questions about coronavirus.




RELATED INFORMATION:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.

New York State information about coronavirus

New York City information about coronavirus

John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyupper east sidemanhattannew york cityhealthcoronavirusmetropolitan museum of art
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News