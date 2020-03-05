Coronavirus News: What public spaces in NYC are doing to prevent COVID-19 concerns

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is on the list for one group of New Zealand visitors.
"We have just been on the tube," one tourist said. "People are sneezing."
The institutions know the public is concerned.
"We are keenly focused on ensuring the health and safety of our staff and our visitors," the Metropolitan Museum of Art said.
The Barclays Center said it's installing more hand sanitizers, cleaning more frequently and using a disinfectant that is more effective in killing coronavirus.
At Madison Square Garden, where the Rangers play Thursday night, they're following a similar course of action when it comes to high frequency touch points.
"You can still go enjoy a concert or basketball game," New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said. "It's important that we get out there, that we are taking the precautions necessary."
In Times Square, they are selling plenty of tickets to Broadway shows, and for theatergoers, the show must go on.
"I know they were worried they brought hand sanitizer and discussed bringing masks and gloves," one theatergoer said. "We're going to the theater anyways."
The Broadway League says it is remaining vigilant, and the safety and security theatergoers and employees is its highest priority.
