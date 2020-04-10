coronavirus connecticut

Coronavirus News: Field hospital set up outside Bridgeport Hospital for positive COVID-19 cases

By Eyewitness News
BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- The highest number of deaths in Connecticut are in Fairfield County.

As a result, there is now a field hospital for sick coronavirus patients.

The tent is outside Bridgeport Hospital for moderately ill patients who have already tested positive.

178 people have died in Fairfield County.

