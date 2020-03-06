Health & Fitness

Coronavirus News: New Jersey advises all public schools to prepare for building closures

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey has advised all public schools to prepare for building closures if needed as four positive cases of coronavirus have been announced in the state.

The state Department of Education has contacted all superintendents to make sure they are prepared and have a plan if schools have to close.

Officials announced that home schooling or online lessons will count toward the required 180 days of school if schools do need to close.

These public health-related closures of schools would be instituted following a written directive by either the New Jersey Department of Health or the health officer of the jurisdiction.

If a student or staff member is suspected to have been exposed to COVID-19, the chief school administrator or authorized designee should immediately contact local health officials to discuss the appropriate response, including possible dismissal of students or temporary closure.

New Jersey officials announced the third positive case on Friday afternoon.

That person is a man in his 60s who is hospitalized in Camden County. He is said to be stable.

Another case is a woman in her 30s who tested positive in Englewood.

The first-announced case is a 32-year-old man in Fort Lee who is hospitalized in stable condition.

State leaders are continuing to ask everyone to be vigilant about handwashing, hygiene and not to ignore any symptoms of any illnesses.



