The Diabetes Foundation is mailing emergency kits to people with diabetes during coronavirus pandemic

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Diabetes Foundation is mailing free emergency kits to New Jersey residents living with diabetes during the COVID-19 crisis.

"People living with diabetes are more vulnerable as the disease may make complications more likely. The Diabetes Foundation is trying to make sure that with these kits people are able to stay home and don't need to go into public places," said Ginine Cilenti, Executive Director of the Diabetes Foundation.

Depending on the needs of the person, they can receive one of two types of kits. The first kit is a backup supply which includes: the glucometer, test strips, snacks and juices, and the second kit is for people who take insulin, and that kit includes: syringes, pen needles, and alcohol swabs.

"This is what the organization is all about. We've always been about proactively providing people with the resources they need," said Cilenti.

To apply for an emergency kit, you can email advocate@diabetesfoundationinc.org or contact the Diabetes Foundation for more information.

