Health & Fitness

In sickness and in health: couple married for 45 years discharged after recovering from COVID-19

HAMMOCKS, Fla. -- A couple is back home after beating the coronavirus that has plagued the world.

Staff at the West Kendall Baptist Hospital in Florida clapped and cheered as a couple married for 45 years were discharged after recovering from the coronavirus.

In sickness and in health, Doriela Muñoz and Carlos Saldarrianga were released from the hospital on April 10 in Hammock, Florida.

The couple both tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to hospital on the same day, according to local reports.

The couple had a "long stay" in the hospital, according to Baptist Health.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfloridacoronavirusu.s. & worldfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Show More
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
More TOP STORIES News