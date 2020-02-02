Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Drone hovering over China to scold people without masks

CHINA -- Some places in China are coming up with creative ways to contain the coronavirus.

At least one drone is hovering over Inner Mongolia, looking for people without masks.

RELATED: What is coronavirus?

A voice behind the machine scolds them and reminds them that face coverings are currently required for anyone stepping outside.

Police in the region are known to use drones for things like traffic enforcement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dronescoronaviruschina
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
One person in NYC being tested for coronavirus, Health Department reports
8th coronavirus case confirmed in US as death toll rises to 259
Coronavirus fear: NYC communities confront concerns
Can face masks really protect you from coronavirus?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
One person in NYC being tested for coronavirus, Health Department reports
Coronavirus fear: NYC communities confront concerns
AccuWeather: Breezy, with showers in spots
Man walking home from work fatally stabbed in Queens
Paley Center debuts new exhibit in honor of Black History Month
Man shot after argument over Super Bowl
Church shooting leaves 2 dead after funeral in Florida
Show More
Democratic candidates pledge unity on eve of Iowa caucuses
8th coronavirus case confirmed in US as death toll rises to 259
3 arrests at Grand Central, 13 total during NYC subway protests
Teen with autism had seizure, was arrested, mom says
'Not forgotten:' LeBron James delivers heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant
More TOP STORIES News