Coronavirus

European Union recommends against nonessential travel to United Kingdom

A person is tested for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing centre in a car park at Chessington World of Adventures, in Chessington, Greater London, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON -- The European Union recommended Tuesday that all 27 member countries should discourage all nonessential travel to and from the United Kingdom until further notice.

With EU countries imposing ad-hoc restrictions on U.K. travel following the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, the European Commission urged them to take a coordinated approach, but not prevent people in the U.K. or Europe from returning to their homes.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said "member states should take coordinated action to discourage nonessential travel between the U.K. and the EU. At the same time, blanket travel bans should not prevent thousands of EU and U.K. citizens from returning to their homes."

The EU's executive arm said people returning to their home countries or main place of residence should be able to do so provided they produce a negative test or quarantine themselves.

Transport workers should be exempt from any travel ban when they are traveling across a border to and from a vessel, vehicle, or aircraft. Essential medical staff should be able to move freely without quarantine provided that they have tested negative within 72 hours of travel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstravelcoronaviruspandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Second stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Visit a life-size gingerbread house on Long Island
Cuomo wants nationwide ban of flights coming from UK; some airlines to require testing
EMT falls ill after helping sick man on flight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Propane tanks explode into flames after truck overturns
Congress passes $900 billion pandemic relief package
Search for hit-and-run driver who struck woman, toddler in Bronx
Man out $23K after waiting too long to report stolen money, bank says
Cheating scandal rocks West Point
AccuWeather Forecast: Early showers and windy
COVID relief bill to end 'surprise' medical bills
Show More
Winter is here! Will the Tri-State area see a white Christmas?
Save money using these apps for last minute holiday gifts
Cuomo wants nationwide ban of flights coming from UK; some airlines to require testing
COVID outbreak at NJ Amazon warehouse prompts temporary closure
COVID Live Updates: 2,600 US deaths a day, more than 115,300 hospitalized
More TOP STORIES News