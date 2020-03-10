Sports

Coronavirus News: NYC Half Marathon canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Half Marathon scheduled for this weekend has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The New York Road Runners made the decision to cancel the March 15 race on Tuesday afternoon.

"We know this is a challenging time for everyone, and the cancellation of the NYC Half is disappointing news to many, but the resources necessary to organize and event with 25,000 runners on the streets of Brooklyn and Manhattan have become strained during this difficult period," the New York Road Runners said in a statement about the cancellation.

The NYRR said their team worked hard to adjust plans over the past week, but they said it became clear that they will be unable to proceed "in the manner that our runners have come to expect at NYRR events."

The runners who registered directly with the NYRR will be contacted within the next few days with the option to select a full refund of their entry fee or guaranteed non-complimentary entry to the 2021 NYC Half next March.

INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Latest Coronavirus News

Latest news on coronavirus in New York and New York City

Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases

Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york citynyrrcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News