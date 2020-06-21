Thousands watch virtual Stonehenge Summer Solstice sunset

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

ENGLAND (WABC) -- Thousands of people virtually watched and celebrated the summer solstice at the historical site Stonehenge Saturday.Each year, the sun aligns with the stones on the summer solstice.The event usually draws tens of thousands of revelers, but they were warned to stay away this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.Officials decided to stream the sunset online instead.More than 100,000 people watched as the sunset over the monument.