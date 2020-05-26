Coronavirus News: Elective surgeries resume in New Jersey Tuesday

The state's Department of Health released guidelines on the conditions that hospitals and centers must follow:
- Comply with state and CDC guidelines to protect against further spread of COVID-19
- Institute screening of staff for symptoms and have policies in place for removal of symptomatic employees
- Enforce social distancing requirements in work and common areas
- Require masks for patients, expect patients receiving services that would not allow for masking
- When possible non-COVID care zones should be used in facilities that serve both COVID-19 and non- COVID patients
- Have an established plan for cleaning and disinfection prior to using facilities to serve non-COVID patients
- Facilities providing COVID-19 care should continue to be prepared for potential surges
- Facilities should be prepared to modify resumptions of clinical services in conjunction with surge status and to repurpose and redeploy staff to urgent care roles to the extent feasible
Facilities must screen patients for COVID-19 symptoms, and patients should also self-quarantine after testing until the day of surgery.
