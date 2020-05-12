Coronavirus

Man battles COVID-19 while wife delivers baby in same California hospital

As Roxanne McCabe was in labor, her husband was in the same hospital battling coronavirus.
By
LOS ANGELES -- A Southern California man battling the novel coronavirus didn't miss out on one of the most important moments in his life thanks to hospital staff, who made it possible for him to see the birth of his daughter.

As Roxanne McCabe was in labor in the maternity ward, her husband Milo was in the same hospital one floor below and fighting for his life.

"We just did a Zoom call for the whole labor," Roxanne explained.

Emberly Anne McCabe was born April 20 at Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center in California. Dad Milo was there virtually to share the moment.

Milo McCabe, 29, was admitted to the hospital just over a week earlier. He thought he had the flu, but his condition got worse.

"It was really scary when they mentioned that his case is critical," Roxanne McCabe said.

At one point, there was a chance doctors would have to intubate him, but he was given the investigational anti-viral drug remdesivir and started showing improvement.

Three days after Emberly was born, Milo was cleared to return home. He was far from his normal self and still had trouble breathing, but the family is now back together.

The first-time parents admit they initially didn't take COVID-19 seriously. After their experience, they urge others to be careful.

"We could've died potentially," Roxanne said. "And he's young. I don't really want anyone to experience what we had to."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbirthcoronaviruscaliforniacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Murphy to lay out testing, tracing plan for NJ
NYC to add 12 H+H COVID-19 testing sites
Toddler paints to help healthcare workers
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package for Friday vote
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo COVID-19 update
LIVE | Gov. Murphy to lay out testing, tracing plan for NJ
LIVE | Dr. Anthony Fauci, others testify before Senate
Broadway shows suspended through the summer due to pandemic
'All options' being considered for NYC schools in fall, mayor says
NYC to add 12 H+H COVID-19 testing sites
Where are COVID-19 cases and deaths going down?
Show More
Family to sue after woman's body found in truck at funeral home
'Hamilton' movie coming to Disney+ on July 3
Part of Rikers without heat during weekend freeze
Murphy to lay out testing, tracing plan for NJ
CT governor fires health commissioner in midst of pandemic
More TOP STORIES News