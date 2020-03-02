Society

These are the must-read stories of the weekend

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Coronavirus News: First positive case of coronavirus in NYC, Governor Cuomo confirms

TThe female patient's case is non-life-threatening and has self-quarantined at her Manhattan home since returning from Iran. The investigative process will now begin to determine when she arrived, find any people she traveled with, and locate them.

Plastic bag ban underway in New York; additional fee for paper bags

New York not only kicked off its plastic bag ban Sunday, but shoppers will also have to pay a little more if they don't bring their own bags.

Brooklyn family welcomes second Leap Day baby in family

There was a unique occurrence at Coney Island Hospital when parents delivered their second child born on Leap Day.

Miss Staten Island banned from marching in annual St. Patrick's Day Parade after coming out as bisexual

On Staten Island Sunday, there was a parade, but no pageant winners.

The head organizer of Staten Island's annual St. Patrick's Day parade banned them after Miss Staten Island announced she is bisexual. She planned to wear a rainbow-colored scarf during the parade.

https://abc7ny.com/vanessa-bryant-devastated-by-report-deputies-shared-photos/5976760/

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, is "absolutely devastated" that deputies reportedly shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where Bryant, their daughter and seven others were killed, her lawyer said in a statement on Saturday.
