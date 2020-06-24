Coronavirus Updates: Phase 3 for Long Island, NYC beaches to reopen

Long Island entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, one day after the Mid-Hudson region.
Sources tell Eyewitness News that Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce Wednesday that all New York City beaches will be reopening on July 1.
In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has announced that amusement and water parks can reopen at 50% capacity on July 2 with social distancing and mask requirements.
BASEBALL IS BACK
Baseball will be back the last weekend of July and the players association has informed the league office that teams will report to camp on July 1 after both sides agreed to health and safety protocols.
NEW YORK STATE
Cuomo reported 27 new deaths in New York Tuesday, up from 10 the previous day. The death toll now stands at 24,766, with 597 additional cases increasing the state total to 389,085. Of the 48,709 tests conducted in New York State Monday, 1.2% were positive, which also represents a slight increase.
The governor said New York State is one of only three states that are on track to contain the COVID-19, according to a study by Covid Act Now.
The Mid-Hudson region entered Phase 3 of its reopening Tuesday, joining much of the state in further emerging from the coronavirus pandemic. For those who live in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties, Phase 3 means for the first time in three months, residents can dine inside a restaurant or visit a nail salon or spa.
As for primary day, in-person voting is still happening. But in many upstate counties the number of polling locations has been reduced. Democrats, Republicans and other parties are selecting candidates for congress, president, the state legislature and other offices.
Polls opened statewide at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m., but the results of some contests might not be known for some time because absentee ballots won't be counted for at least a week.
NEW YORK CITY
"A great start for New York City," Mayor Bill de Blasio said of the Phase 2 restart, which included 4,136 restaurants being approved to offer outdoor dining.
The mayor said that illegal fireworks are a real problem in the city lately, so he's formed a task force to tackle the issue. The Illegal Fireworks Task Force will consist of 10 officers from NYPD Intelligence Bureau, 12 FDNY Fire Marshals and 20 members of the Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
De Blasio also announced that the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular would go on as scheduled, but with changes. A series of 5-minute shows will take place in each of the five boroughs, starting June 29 and culminating with a grand finale on July 4 that will be televised. There will also be "something special" with the Empire State Building as well, the mayor promised. He said that the sites of the fireworks would not be announced until just before they happen to avoid crowds from gathering.
Grab and Go meals will continue at 400 sites throughout the city for people in need throughout the summer. The sites are open 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. More than 70 million meals have been distributed to date. One new addition to the summer meals - pizza kits!
De Blasio also announced the end of twice-weekly street cleanings, the most dramatic reform to Alternate Side Parking in decades. The city will resume Alternate Side regulations for one week beginning Monday, June 29, and going forward, residential streets will be cleaned no more than once per week.
Hospitalizations, ICU patients and percentage of people testing positive remained below their required thresholds.
NEW JERSEY
In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced that amusement and water parks can reopen at 50% capacity on July 2, with social distancing and mask requirements. The governor said that this also applies to arcades and playgrounds.
Casinos and indoor dining may resume at 25% capacity on July 2.
Murphy said 382 people tested positive for coronavirus on Monday for a total of 169,734 in New Jersey. An additional 57 deaths bring the state toll to 12,914.
LONG ISLAND
Long Island is entering Phase 3 on Wednesday, pening nail salons, spas, massage parlors, spa services and tanning salons. Restaurants can allow diners indoors as well starting Wednesday.
In Nassau County, pools and spray parks will be allowed to reopen July 3. The pools will be open to residents only -- similar to rules imposed at beaches. Social distancing rules will also still apply.
Wedding bells are ringing once again as Long Island moves ahead with re-opening. The town of Hempstead has unveiled new options for outdoor weddings. The new locations include an outdoor patio at town hall and more scenic options at beaches and parks in the area. The venues will allow couples and their guests to safely maintain social distancing.
CONNECTICUT
The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday partially reopened four of its branches to begin offering in-person licensing and new vehicle registration services by appointment only, the latest in a series of steps toward resuming operations at one of the state's busiest agencies.
Road testing also resumed Tuesday, in partnership with private driving schools, to reduce a backlog of approximately 1,000 road tests that developed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They've now been rescheduled through June 30.
