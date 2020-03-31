Coronavirus News: Residents parade around Long Island hospital, show thanks to medical workers

A long caravan of vehicles carrying families drove around Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip around 6 p.m.
Drivers honked while passengers held out signs of thanks, with one truck even carrying a huge billboard.
The caravan was so long, the line looped around the hospital's parking lot as dozens of nurses, doctors and other staff came outside to watch the appreciation parade.
Some even fought back tears for the emotional show of support.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus