Coronavirus News: Nassau County police making changes during coronavirus outbreak

Police are urging Nassau County residents to not call 9-1-1 unless it's a life-threatening emergency.
The department is working to keep its officers safe from the coronavirus and says people have been calling because they've just tested positive for the virus.
Those calls should instead go to a doctor.
The department is also having its officers reach out over the phone to avoid face to face interaction.
Police say they're also seeing an uptick in calls reporting domestic violence.
Domestic violence victims can still call The Safe Center LI 24 hours a day for assistance.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus