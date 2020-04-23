Coronavirus News: Uniondale teacher parade more than 50 vehicles long

A procession of vehicles left the Uniondale High School parking lot Wednesday afternoon as part of a "distance learning assembly."
The caravan of more than 50 educators drove through local neighborhoods honking horns and waving signs as a way to provide encouragement to restless students at home.
Uniondale has been one of the hardest-hit communities on Long Island by COVID-19.
Students have been taking remote learning classes for more than a month.
