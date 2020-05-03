Coronavirus News: Long Island couple ties the knot in front of family - on zoom

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- It had the look and feel of any normal wedding, and the exchange of pleasantries was the same.The ceremony is taking place in Ronkonkoma, but the guests are all over the place."We have my dad, my stepmom, we have three other siblings in Georgia - my grandma, my aunt...we have his two sisters," said bride, Faith Henry.The groom, Richard Henry's two sisters, and Faith's dad, siblings and grandmother all watched the young couple tie the knot via zoom on Saturday evening. While most brides and grooms are postponing their wedding until social distancing rules are relaxed, they bumped up the date before Richard deploys next week."Even by the time I get back, it might not be possible then either, so we figured we might as well get it out of the way now and celebrate one of the biggest moments of our entire lives," said Richard.Windows on the Lake is temporarily closed, like other venues, but allowed the couple to have a private ceremony there, and didn't charge them a dime."Yeah, we're hurting, but you know what, they're hurting too - we're all in the same boat, so we're making a good light out of it," said Windows on the Lake owner, Anthony Pellegrino.The bride and groom's families could see them - it was a virtual wedding that felt like the real thing.