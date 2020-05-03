coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Long Island couple ties the knot in front of family - on zoom

By
RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- It had the look and feel of any normal wedding, and the exchange of pleasantries was the same.

The ceremony is taking place in Ronkonkoma, but the guests are all over the place.

"We have my dad, my stepmom, we have three other siblings in Georgia - my grandma, my aunt...we have his two sisters," said bride, Faith Henry.

The groom, Richard Henry's two sisters, and Faith's dad, siblings and grandmother all watched the young couple tie the knot via zoom on Saturday evening. While most brides and grooms are postponing their wedding until social distancing rules are relaxed, they bumped up the date before Richard deploys next week.

"Even by the time I get back, it might not be possible then either, so we figured we might as well get it out of the way now and celebrate one of the biggest moments of our entire lives," said Richard.

Windows on the Lake is temporarily closed, like other venues, but allowed the couple to have a private ceremony there, and didn't charge them a dime.

"Yeah, we're hurting, but you know what, they're hurting too - we're all in the same boat, so we're making a good light out of it," said Windows on the Lake owner, Anthony Pellegrino.

The bride and groom's families could see them - it was a virtual wedding that felt like the real thing.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnassau countysuffolk countycoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth care
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
Long Island death toll surpasses 2,900; cases top 72,000
Supervisors across Long Island come up beaches, parks reopening plan
How diners on Long Island are adapting during the pandemic
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo: Closing, cleaning subways 'monumental undertaking'
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NY COVID-19 death toll rises slightly, "terrifyingly high" at 299
NJ hospitalizations decline as 205 new deaths reported
New, dangerous species of hornet found in US
How spiritual counselors bring faith, connection in a time of COVID-19
Virtual art tours providing immersive escape during COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
NJ hospitals returning to normal, get $1.7B in federal funding
First 'social distancing' streets open today in NYC
Central Park field hospital to stop accepting patients on May 4
NJ parks, golf courses reopen under clear skies
NYPD to enforce social distancing as warmer weather beckons
More TOP STORIES News