coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: 7-year-old Long Island girl donates American Girl doll money to hospital

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- A 7-year-old Long Island girl is heeding the call to give during the coronavirus pandemic, breaking open her piggy bank to donate the money she was saving for an American Girl doll to Northwell Health.

Desiree Mohammodi was honored Thursday for her selflessness by Northwell President and CEO Michael Dowling, who presented her with the American Girl doll of her dreams: The American Astronaut.

Her mom, Rose, says her daughter is considering a career as an astronaut.


Desiree wrote a letter to Dowling, telling him to use the $52.65 she was donating to buy snacks and other things for the staff.

In the letter, she prays to God for a disease-free world and closes by reminding Dowling to wash his hands. It also came complete with original drawings and a photo of herself holding her piggy bank.


Dowling said he believes that now, more than ever, the generosity and compassion of one special little girl should be rewarded.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countyreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth care
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
Amid record unemployment, these businesses are hiring
NY Air National Guard to flyover Eastern Long Island Friday
Drive-in movie theaters seeing resurgence during COVID-19
Spunky 104-year-old COVID-19 survivor shares her story
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
Jersey Shore to open for Memorial Day weekend
Calls for dismissal of NYC health commissioner over NYPD comments
Mom arrested after subway confrontation with NYPD over mask
Mayor announces expanded COVID-19 testing in NYC
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy COVID-19 briefing
Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son dies
Show More
Girl stabbed stepping between robber and her dad, police say
Nearly 3M more Americans sought unemployment aid last week
NYC opening more streets as warm weather takes hold
NY Air National Guard to flyover Eastern Long Island Friday
AccuWeather: Mild trend continues
More TOP STORIES News