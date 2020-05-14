Coronavirus News: 7-year-old Long Island girl donates American Girl doll money to hospital

Desiree Mohammodi was honored Thursday for her selflessness by Northwell President and CEO Michael Dowling, who presented her with the American Girl doll of her dreams: The American Astronaut.
Her mom, Rose, says her daughter is considering a career as an astronaut.
Desiree wrote a letter to Dowling, telling him to use the $52.65 she was donating to buy snacks and other things for the staff.
In the letter, she prays to God for a disease-free world and closes by reminding Dowling to wash his hands. It also came complete with original drawings and a photo of herself holding her piggy bank.
Dowling said he believes that now, more than ever, the generosity and compassion of one special little girl should be rewarded.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus