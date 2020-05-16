coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: PPE donation helps Nassau County first responders

HICKSVILLE, Nassau County (WABC) -- First responders in Nassau County received another batch of personal protective equipment (PPE) as they continue their frontline efforts to battle COVID-19.

County officials partnered with M and C Venture Group to donate thousands of face shields for fire departments and ambulance companies.

Local leaders gathered at the Hicksville Fire Department Friday morning to accept the boxes of PPE.

