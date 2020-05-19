Nassau County kicks off Memorial Day initiative with posters for front door

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Nassau County kicked off a new Memorial Day initiative on Monday.Lawmakers, in partnership with Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, are allowing residents the ability to pay their respects to the nation's fallen heroes.It follows after the tradition of placing American flags on graves at military cemeteries on Memorial Day was canceled due to the pandemic.Now, there are posters that can be printed and placed proudly on your front door to honor the men and women of the Armed Forces.