Lowe's giving $25 million to hospitals, communities during coronavirus pandemic

$10 million in essential medical gear, such as respirators, will be given to hospitals and medical centers.

$4.5 million will be given to Lowe's stores in the U.S. and Canada, who will then donate to their communities for short-term and long-term needs.

$1.5 million will support the COVID-19 Response Fund in the greater Charlotte region.

$500,000 will go to the American Red Cross.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- A North Carolina-based company is donating millions to help communities affected by the novel coronavirus.Lowe's Home Improvement is committing $25 million to help hospitals and non-profits. Lowe's website details what some of the money will go towards:Lowe's is based out of Mooresville, North Carolina.