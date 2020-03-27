coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: New Jersey man cited for hosting wedding during COVID-19 outbreak

(Shutterstock)

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man in New Jersey was cited by police for hosting a wedding attended by approximately 40 people Thursday despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said members of the Lakewood Township Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Wayne Street for a report of a large gathering in violation of Governor Phil Murphy's executive order banning gatherings of individuals, such as weddings, parties, celebrations, or other social events.

Authorities say the owner of the property, 39-year-old William Katzenstein, was issued a summons for Violating Any Rule or Regulation Adopted by the Governor in violation of APP.A. 9-49h.

Katzenstein received a future court date, and the gathering was dispersed.

"We understand that everyone's daily routine has been effected by the coronavirus and our state's effort to isolate and contain the spread of this outbreak," Billhimer said. "It's not easy. We understand how difficult it is change your way of living. We are all adapting as best we can. We all need to recognize the vital role we all have in flattening the curve of this outbreak. Stay home, practice social distancing and please be considerate of the risks our men and women in law enforcement are facing every day."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?

Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
New Jersey Department of Health
John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseylakewoodocean countyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusweddingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Union City police detective dies from COVID-19
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
Murphy: NJ won't reopen until 'proper testing regime' in place
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News