Coronavirus News: New Jersey man cited for hosting wedding during COVID-19 outbreak

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said members of the Lakewood Township Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Wayne Street for a report of a large gathering in violation of Governor Phil Murphy's executive order banning gatherings of individuals, such as weddings, parties, celebrations, or other social events.
Authorities say the owner of the property, 39-year-old William Katzenstein, was issued a summons for Violating Any Rule or Regulation Adopted by the Governor in violation of APP.A. 9-49h.
Katzenstein received a future court date, and the gathering was dispersed.
"We understand that everyone's daily routine has been effected by the coronavirus and our state's effort to isolate and contain the spread of this outbreak," Billhimer said. "It's not easy. We understand how difficult it is change your way of living. We are all adapting as best we can. We all need to recognize the vital role we all have in flattening the curve of this outbreak. Stay home, practice social distancing and please be considerate of the risks our men and women in law enforcement are facing every day."
