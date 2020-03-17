Health & Fitness

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey towns turn into ghost towns

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Most shop workers in Ridgewood, New Jersey had nothing to do on Tuesday.

"I never expected to see something like this in my lifetime," Emily Ridam said.

It should be bustling at the Jewelry Hot Box.

"This is our prom season, wedding season, usually we are so busy we have no customers, we had to slash staff," Ridam said.

Ridgewood Bootery opened on Tuesday, but it might be the last day for a spell. They were forced to cut staff a while ago.

"We should be busy for the holidays but people are focused on other stuff," Jim Serpico of Ridgewood Bootery said.

"My other brother said its better we don't remain open today," Eddie Krajia of Dior Jewelers said.

Preventing COVID-19 from spreading is the priority.

Some shops are making adjustments to stay open and operate safely. Woof Gang Grooming and Bakery is considered essential since it sells pet food. They're following CDC guidelines to keep other services going.

"We are grooming but no hand to hand contact. We are deep cleaning and offering curb side drop off. Long road ahead, though," Maureen Barrett/Woof Gang Grooming &Bakery said.

It's Greek to Me is keeping its kitchen open. The city instituted these curbside pickup zones outside restaurants.

The owner is serious about healthy habits. We did our interview 6 feet apart as he says they will have no contact, curbside pickup. Customers pay by phone..

"And when you pull up call us, we will come out and put it in your trunk. No contact delivery, we bring it to your home and leave it on the porch," Paul Vagianos said.

Some shop owners say they are trying because they'd rather not layoff staff. It's just that they don't know what the rules will ultimately be as COVID 19 keeps forcing the nation to adjust its fight.

