Coronavirus News: New Jersey's only testing center reaches full capacity 30 minutes after opening

This is the third time they have had to turn away people since the first two days it opened.
Officials say the Bergen Community College site has enough kits for only 2500 tests per week and already tested nearly 1000 in two days.
Another facility is scheduled to open on Monday at the PNC Arts Center in Monmouth County. Union County is also expected to open a site at Kean University.
Hudson County will open a designated testing center for the COVID-19 Virus at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus on Tuesday, March 24.
The new Hudson County testing center will provide a by-appointment service only. Starting at noon Monday, March 23, appointments may be made by calling 201-388-1097.
Testing sites really are one of the few places that you can go after a stay at home order went into effect here in Jersey.
Only critical services can remain open like grocery stores, pharmacies, gas, banks, laundromats, liquor stores and restaurants for takeout can remain open, but it goes further- asking everyone to stop gathering no matter how small the crowd.
County officials said the Bergen Community College FEMA test site for COVID-19 will reopen Monday, March 23, at 8 a.m. to administer more tests to residents with symptoms.
"The FEMA test site at Bergen Community College has reached capacity and will reopen tomorrow, Monday, at 8 a.m. to continue testing residents for COVID-19," County Executive Tedesco said. "Bergen County has the most COVID-19 related cases in the state, with five deaths. It is important that we test as many symptomatic residents as possible. We encourage those coming to the FEMA test site to please remain patient as we continue the process of administering tests."
To be tested for COVID-19, individuals must present proof of New Jersey residency. Technicians will be screening individuals for symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, shortness of breath, coughing) and those who do not exhibit symptoms will be turned away.
Physician notes are not required, but if an individual has a physician's note, they are encouraged to bring it with them.
