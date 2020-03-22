Coronavirus News: 2 Jersey City officers in serious condition, 16 in quarantine amid COVID-19 crisis

He also said that 42 officers are out with symptoms and 24 who were out with symptoms have returned.
"There's no question that we are seeing an impact on first responders," Fulop said. "And I want to highlight how appreciative we are that they are out there every single day."
Officials say three members of the fire department are self-quarantining as well, but show no symptoms.
