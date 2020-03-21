Coronavirus News: COVID-19 staffing issue leads FAA to briefly suspend flights in New York area

In an alert posted online Saturday, the agency advised air traffic controllers to "stop all departures" to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region.
The directive also affected Philadelphia International Airport.
The halt was lifted after about 30 minutes. Initially air traffic controllers were warned it could last several hours.
"We have contacted local health authorities and we are developing a plan to quickly sanitize/clean the affected areas," the agency said in a statement Saturday afternoon.
The FAA said the trainee has not been at the facility since Tuesday.
"The center remains open and operational. The FAA has initiated traffic management initiatives for sectors closed during the sanitization process. Flights will be rerouted as part of a longstanding contingency plan to ensure continued operations," the statement continued.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus