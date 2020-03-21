Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: COVID-19 staffing issue leads FAA to briefly suspend flights in New York area

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a brief suspension of flights to New York City-area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.

In an alert posted online Saturday, the agency advised air traffic controllers to "stop all departures" to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region.

The directive also affected Philadelphia International Airport.

The halt was lifted after about 30 minutes. Initially air traffic controllers were warned it could last several hours.

"We have contacted local health authorities and we are developing a plan to quickly sanitize/clean the affected areas," the agency said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

The FAA said the trainee has not been at the facility since Tuesday.
"The center remains open and operational. The FAA has initiated traffic management initiatives for sectors closed during the sanitization process. Flights will be rerouted as part of a longstanding contingency plan to ensure continued operations," the statement continued.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates

Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew yorknew jerseycoronavirus new york citycoronavirus new jerseycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkairlinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19airport newslaguardia airportjfk international airportnewark liberty international airport
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More than 2 dozen statues outfitted with face masks
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Ribbons of Remembrance: Westchester honors COVID-19 victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News