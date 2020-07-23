COVID Live Updates: Beach restrictions, cluster linked to party in NJ

The indicators continued to hold steady in New York City on Wednesday with 2% of people being tested for the coronavirus testing positive.
LONG BEACH RESTRICTIONS
In Nassau County, Long Beach will begin shutting down its beach starting at 8 p.m. Thursday and barricade the boardwalk at 9 p.m., in response to last weekend's large crowds and dozens of water rescues. Police and lifeguards will begin closing entrances to the beach between Neptune Boulevard and New York Avenue, the main boardwalk stretch, and delivering warnings at 7:45 p.m.
CLUSTER AFTER PARTY IN NJ
Health officials in New Jersey are investigating a cluster of coronavirus cases all linked to a house party. The cluster of approximately 20 COVID-19 cases are connected through a house party on West Front Street in Middletown on July 11th. All of these new cases are teens between the ages of 15 and 19. Middletown Health officials say they are running into resistance while trying to track the cases.
PFIZER VACCINE
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Wednesday that the U.S. has signed a contract with Pfizer for delivery in December of the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the pharmaceutical company is working to develop. The U.S. could buy another 500 million doses under the agreement, Azar said.
BUSINESS BOOST
Lawmakers launched a new initiative that reimburses diners who visit Hempstead restaurants for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Customers will get a 50% reimbursement on all meals up to $60 per person when ordering takeout, delivery, drive-through or dine-in establishments.
MIRACLE LARRY GOES HOME
Larry Kelly, known to his friends as Miracle Larry, finally went home from the hospital on Wednesday. For 51 days, a ventilator kept him alive. Just days after going into the hospital, doctors told his wife she should say her goodbyes. But Kelly never gave up and neither did his doctors.
YOGA STUDIOS IN NJ
Facilities that are licensed health clubs can only open their indoor areas for 1-on-1, individualized training. However, yoga and pilates studios which are not licensed health clubs fall under the definition of "indoor recreation." They can only open to 25% of capacity, must observe social distancing, and all participants and instructors must be masked.
NEW LOW IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced hospitalizations were down Tuesday to 714, a new low since March 18. The state also reported nine deaths and 1.04 percent of tests came back positive.
CALIFORNIA SURPASSES NY IN CASES
California's confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 409,000, surpassing New York for most in the nation. John's Hopkins University data showed Wednesday that California now has about 1,200 more cases than New York. However, New York's 32,250 deaths are by far the highest total in the country and four times more than California's tally, and its rate of confirmed infections of about 2,100 per 100,000 people is twice California's rate.
