Coronavirus Live Updates: New York reports 3 new record lows since mid-March

Hospitalizations dropped to 576, the lowest since March 17. ICU patients dropped to 140, the lowest number since March 16. Intubations were down to 70, the lowest number since March 15.
COVID-19 positive tests remained below 1%. Five COVID-19 deaths were reported.
"New York State continues to closely monitor alarming COVID-19 numbers throughout the nation as we flatten the curve, slow the spread and proceed with a data-driven, phased reopening," Governor Cuomo said. "I ask New Yorkers to continue practicing those good habits and closely following state guidance, and I urge local governments to enforce that guidance."
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC MUST STAY BELOW 3% FOR SCHOOLS TO REOPEN
Mayor Bill de Blasio said at his daily briefing on Friday, "We will not reopen our schools unless the city's infection rate is below 3%," the mayor announced. The city's infection rate remained steady at 2% for several weeks, and was at 1% on Friday. The mayor said, at this point, the city is planning on moving ahead with the blended learning plan they submitted to the public and the state. "The essence of this plan is safety for everyone," Mayor de Blasio said. "We are going to have an extremely rigorous plan for opening schools and if necessary closing schools."
FAUCI: NO END IN SIGHT
"While it remains unclear how long the pandemic will last, COVID-19 activity will likely continue for some time," Dr. Anthony Fauci, along with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head Dr. Robert Redfield and Health and Human Services testing czar Adm. Brett Giroir said in prepared testimony for a special House panel investigating the pandemic.
At a time when early progress seems to have been lost and uncertainty clouds the nation's path forward, Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, is calling on lawmakers - and all other Americans - to go back to public health basics such as social distancing and wearing masks.
FLORIDA REPORTS 4TH DAY OF RECORD DEATHS
The Florida Department of Health recorded 257 deaths in the last 24 hours, marking a new, grim record for the state for the fourth day in a row. There are now 6,966 total deaths and the number of confirmed cases has reached 470,386, with an increase of 9,007 in the last 24 hours, according to the health agency.
NEW BASEBALL OUTBREAK
The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers postponed their game on Friday after multiple positive coronavirus tests were reported, a source told ESPN. It was not clear exactly how many positive tests had been reported.
45 FRAT MEMBERS AT USC TEST POSITIVE
The University of Southern California is now battling a major coronavirus outbreak linked to fraternities.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says at least 45 students connected to three fraternities have tested positive for COVID-19. There have not been any hospitalizations reported so far. The cases are clustered around houses on 28th Street, the location of many fraternity houses. To date, 150 USC students and employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
AMERICAN MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY ANNOUNCES REOPENING PLANS
Visitors to the American Museum of Natural History would need to make advance online reservations for specific times, and capacity would be sharply limited under a plan announced Thursday for a September reopening pending city and state approval. The museum said if it got the necessary approvals, it would open to the public on Sept. 9, and to members a week earlier on Sept. 2.
SPLASHES OF HOPE
Artists are using their skills to brighten both hospital buildings and the spirits inside of patients and health care workers. Earlier this month, large murals were installed at Jamaica, Elmhurst and Flushing hospitals in Queens. They were a gift from Splashes of Hope, sponsored by Masbeth Federal Savings as a tribute to the doctors, nurses and staff who battled the COVID-19 crisis.
NEW JERSEY SEES INCREASE IN CASES
Coronavirus cases are on the rise in New Jersey, as the U.S. has surpassed 150,000 coronavirus deaths with hot spots continuing to pop up across the country. The Garden State has reported 2,000 cases over the past four days, and Gov. Phil Murphy is blaming indoor house parties for the growing numbers. In fact, it is possible that the average daily cases per 100,000 residents metric keeps increasing, the state could mathematically be eligible for its own Tri-State Travel Advisory within two weeks.
NYC EXTENDS PARKING PERMITS FOR MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced exclusively to Eyewitness News that he will be extending expiring parking permits issued to 14,000 nurses and other medical professionals until the end of the year. The permits, described as an "essential lifeline" by nurses who who are treating COVID-19 patients and can't take public transportation, were set to expire this Friday, July 31. But de Blasio now says all COVID-19 permits issued to medical professionals will remain valid an additional five months, until December 31, 2020.
