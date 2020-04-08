Coronavirus News: Teachers in New Rochelle hold drive-by parade for students

The teachers drove around with signs posted on their cars saying things like "keep smiling" and "we miss you."
Students have been seeing their teachers virtually, through remote learning, but it's not the same.
"Google classrooms, emails, phone calls, FaceTimes, we're able to hear their love for us, missing us, and we just want them to know we're here for them," a teacher said.
Teachers announced the parade plan on Facebook and then took requests from parents who wanted their streets added to the route.
