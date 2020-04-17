coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Syracuse nursing students walk out of last clinical to applause from family, officials

By Eyewitness News
SYRACUSE, New York (WABC) -- Seventy-four nursing students had to miss out on their graduation ceremony because of the pandemic, but still got the moment they deserved.

The students were met with claps and cheers as they walked out of their last clinical in Syracuse.
'
School administrators, the sheriff's office, and the police department in the city all joined the families for the big moment.

"I really wanted to have a graduation, but this has exceeded any expectations of a graduation, this is so meaningful to me and I'm so happy that we could have this," one graduate said.

The graduating nurses must now pass their board exams.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island



RESOURCES

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News