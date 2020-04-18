coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Retired New York State police officer needs plasma donation to fight COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A retired NY State Police senior investigator is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Danny Fernandez entered an Orange County hospital on April 1 and has been in critical condition, on a ventilator for 15 days in the ICU.

Danny's former wife, Yesenia and son Zachary, a senior in college, shared Danny's struggle with the virus.

"We were looking for plasma, and it was sort of this rare thing to find because it was experimental," said Zachary.

Danny needs plasma donated from someone who may have had the virus and could offer him a life-saving transfusion.

"So far where it has been used, it is showing some success, so we are hopeful he has some success with it," said Yesenia.

The plasma retrieved from recovered COVID-19 patients may help those with life-threatening coronavirus infections.

"It was experimental, and we didn't know of any donors personally, so we are trying to come out and get donors," said Zachary.

Yesenia and her son are hoping that someone who has recently recovered from the virus will consider donating plasma.

This treatment could save Danny's life.

"Within the 14 days, they are symptom-free, and they can go and get another confirmed negative test, and then they would be eligible to donate," said Yesenia.

Danny rose through the ranks of the New York State Police first as a trooper, then investigator and then senior investigator. No matter what, he was always there for others.

Now Yesenia and Zachary hope that someone might be there for Danny.

