Coronavirus News: Nassau County police warn of gift card scams during COVID-19 pandemic

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor, Joseph Saladino, was joined by Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, in a press conference warning residents about gift card laundering.
Residents have recently received emails urging gift cards to be sent to health care professionals battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fraudulent emails appear to have been sent from Saladino to employees requesting immediate gift card purchases in $100 increments.
Residents are reminded to be vigilant and asked to please contact the authorities if they receive an email requesting monetary donations.
