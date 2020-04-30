coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Fmr. NY Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos to be released from prison

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former New York State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos will be released from federal prison after testing positive for coronavirus.

Skelos still has more than two years remaining on his 51-month prison sentence for a host of charges, including bribery and extortion.

He had been staying at the federal prison at Otisville, New York.

The prison has a medium-security facility and an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp.

The 72-year-old will serve out the rest of his sentence from home.

More TOP STORIES News