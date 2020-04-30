Coronavirus News: Fmr. NY Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos to be released from prison

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former New York State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos will be released from federal prison after testing positive for coronavirus.Skelos still has more than two years remaining on his 51-month prison sentence for a host of charges, including bribery and extortion.He had been staying at the federal prison at Otisville, New York.The prison has a medium-security facility and an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp.The 72-year-old will serve out the rest of his sentence from home.