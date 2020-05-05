coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Sign thanking frontline workers unveiled in Orange County

By Eyewitness News
ORANGE COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- An Orange County community is making it clear that frontline workers are the heroes helping us all through this crisis.

Members of the Bruderhof Community created and placed a sign reading "Heroes Work Here" in Goshen.

It stands at the crossroads of the Orange County Sheriff's office and emergency services center.

The sign was designed to serve as an inspiration and thank you to those essential first responders and healthcare workers.

