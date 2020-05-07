coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Virtual experiences help you connect with mom for Mother's Day

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- For those who can't give their mom a hug this Mother's Day, virtual experiences can offer a connection.

Bobby Digital is used to performing at Long Island bars and weddings, but now, he's singing and strumming from his home in West Islip.

He's come up with a clever Mother's Day idea.

"You request the song, and I'll give a personalized message in the beginning and send over the song from you to your mom," he said.

The cost is $35. There's a list of songs, but he'll also take requests, and his wife will sometimes join in when she isn't working as a surgical technician at Southside Hospital -- which will actually benefit from these virtual serenades.

"With the personalized videos, 25% will go to Southside Hospital COVID-19 fund," he said.

On Mother's Day, he'll stream a live performance with a virtual tip jar, and all the money raised will also go to the hospital.

"If you can't take your mom to brunch or bring her to a show, bring the show to her," he said.

His own mom, by the way, is a nurse.

If your mom likes to cook, The Brooklyn Kitchen now offers virtual classes.

"We have dumpling class, Middle Eastern class, brunch," said Alaya Walter, a chef at The Brooklyn Kitchen.

Classes are $45, and you can buy one for your mom or take one with her.

"You can be on separate coasts and still do this together, which is nice," Walter said.

And if you don't have all the ingredients, it's no sweat.

"We don't condone panic shopping," Walter said.

Instead, they'll help you find a substitute already in your cabinet.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut

New York City
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorknassau countysuffolk countynew york cityhealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Nonprofit mails spa boxes to women fighting breast cancer
Inside a virtual kindergarten class with NYC schools chancellor
Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy protection
NYC moving dozens of homeless from subways during cleaning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
JetBlue to fly over NYC Thursday evening
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Justice Dept moves to dismiss criminal case against Michael Flynn
Polar Vortex to bring a March-like feel to the weekend
NYC may limit entry to parks due to overcrowding
NYC to expand antibody testing, 2 of 3 indicators fall
Hospitalizations down, but still 231 deaths in NY
Show More
120 NJ National Guard soldiers deploy to long-term care facilities
Nonprofit mails spa boxes to women fighting breast cancer
Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy protection
Unanimous Supreme Court tosses 'Bridgegate' convictions
NYC to offer antibody testing to 140,000 residents in coming weeks
More TOP STORIES News