Health & Fitness

United Nations to close to general public, limit staff in NYC due to coronavirus concerns

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The United Nations is altering its operations due to concerns about the spreading coronavirus.

The UN will close its headquarters to the general public, suspend tours, and limit the number of staff there starting at 8 p.m., a spokesman for the secretary-general said.

The decision is being made out of an abundance of caution amid an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The secretary-general has said that the health and safety of staff is a matter of his utmost priority and concern.

The United Nations said it will continue to monitor the situation closely, and further measures may be taken as circumstances evolve.

There are no reported COVID-19 cases among UN staff in New York.

INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Latest Coronavirus News
Latest news on coronavirus in New York and New York City
Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases
Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityunited nationscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News