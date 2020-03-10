2 Nassau County school bus drivers test positive for coronavirus

NASSAU COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Two school bus drivers are among 19 cases of the novel coronavirus now reported in Nassau County, officials said.Two new cases were reported in the county, but it's not clear if the bus drivers are the new cases.Both drive small buses and usually transport 80 students total on several routes, officials said.Most families of those students have been contacted, according to Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.The bus driver routes account for some school closures in Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District, Locust Valley School District, and Glen Cove School District.Officials say 72 residents are still in mandatory quarantine, along with 74 in precautionary quarantine and 10 with tests pending.Curran also discussed the public transportation protocol being implemented to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, as well as simple steps riders can take to protect themselves from the virus.NICE Bus has been instituting new protocol regarding public health and is working to do all they can to protect the well-being of their riders and employees.NICE bus now has enhanced daily cleaning procedures, including disinfecting all stations and vehicles every 24 hours. Every vehicle, 285 buses and 100 paratransit vehicles, are being sanitized every night with a focus on high-touch areas.High-touch areas include poles, handrails, seats, benches and grab bars on vehicles.NICE Bus is also installing public service messages regarding personal health and wellbeing in all vehicles and transit centers. The Rosa Parks Hempstead Transit Center and other NICE transit hubs are installing touchless hand sanitizers and cleaning surfaces multiple times a day.Curran is also asking riders to take an extra step to prevent the spread of germs:--Use hand sanitizer stations available at NICE transit hubs.--Wash your hands with soap and water when available.--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.--Consider an elbow bump, wave or a smile when greeting people.--Spread out - a cough or sneeze can spread germs far distances so try to not sit directly next to someone when possible.--Cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing.--If you feel sick, stay home.--Call (don't visit) your health care provider if you think you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, shortness of breath and coughing.Among the related issues reported in the county, the Office of Consumer Affairs has been receiving price gouging complaints.A pharmacy in Island Park was found selling n95 masks for $5 each from box of 20, while a convenience store in Hicksville was fined for selling mask boxes -- bought for $30 but selling for $60.Both offenses carry fines of $5,000.Additionally, the Glen Cove Senior Center has been closed out of caution.Meals provided by the center will be delivered to seniors instead.In Suffolk County, 80 people being monitored, up from 35 from Monday.----------