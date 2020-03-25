Coronavirus News: NYPD sends message to NYC - Stay home for us

Members of the NYPD's 20th Precinct on the Upper West Side posted a message on social media of officers holding signs that say, "We Stay At Work For You. Please Stay At Home For Us."
The tweet responds to a similar post from Mt. Sinai health care workers holding the same signs.
Thank you to all the first responders and health care workers working hard to keep NYC safe.
