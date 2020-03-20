Coronavirus Update: Can you go outside during the coronavirus pandemic?

As the sun peaked through the clouds over Prospect Park in Brooklyn, nine-year-old Ellis picked up the pace of pedaling. His smile grew too. He's outside. He's also learning how to ride a bicycle.
"It makes it so all the pressure on our shoulders just falls off," he said.
For the millions of New Yorkers who've been forced to stay at home, the park has become an oasis. But doctors say it's important to still keep your distance.
"As you're running outside riding your bike try keeping a good distance 6 feet or so other washing your hands a lot," explained Dr. Jolion McGreevy.
Governor Cuomo reiterated the message. He told New Yorkers there's a difference between going for a job versus having a big picnic with several people.
"It does not mean having a bunch of people in the park all together and having a beer," he said.
Lisa Walker is trying to keep her 4 year old daughter away from her friends in the park. It's tough. But she knows it's necessary.
"We'll see some of her friends and we'll have to keep in our area and just wave," she said. "Hopefully, it will pass soon. But what's tough is we just don't know."
Can I go outside?
These are some simple ways you can protect you and your family from COVID-19 while enjoying the outdoors.
Everyone must:
Avoid close contact with people, even when outside. Keep a distance of at least 6 feet to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Avoid games and activities that require close contact.
Avoid frequently touched surfaces and objects. This includes playground equipment like slides and swings.
Don't share equipment such as bicycles, helmets, balls or frisbees.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue and discard the tissue in a closed container.
Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol: When you return indoors,
before and after eating, after using the restroom, after coughing or sneezing, and after touching surfaces or items that may be contaminated.
If you are sick or had contact with someone who is sick in the last 14 days:
You should stay home.
You may enjoy spending time in your own backyard or other personal outdoor space but should not go into public outdoor spaces.
