coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: COVID-19 testing begins at New York churches

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Abyssinian Baptist Church is one of 11 churches across the city, as well as Nassau County and Westchester that will begin testing on Wednesday.

Northwell Health is working with churches to target testing in low income and minority communities where there have been greater rates of infection and hospitalizations.

A second group of 13 churches will open for testing next week.



This includes COVID-19 and antibody testing as officials hope to contain the virus in these harder hit communities.

As several regions of the state will begin phase one of reopening Friday, the New York City metropolitan area has yet to reach some markers that the governor is requiring to reopen.

In New York City that includes not having the minimum amount of hospital beds and ICU beds available.

In the Mid-Hudson valley and Long Island, they are still struggling to meet the same two metrics before they can begin to reopen.

"Metric 2 is a 14 day decline in hospital deaths or fewer than 5 deaths in a three day average, we're not there yet," Cuomo said. "We can only have, to meet this metric, 2 cases of COVID per 100,000 residents. We're getting closer but as of the latest news i have we're not there yet"

For those interested in testing at churches, you must make an appointment. They will be doing diagnostic and antibody test on different days.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES

New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died


RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citynassau countywestchester countyhealthmedicalcoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakchurchcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Broadway shows suspended through the summer due to pandemic
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Danny Meyer part of team to bring tourism back to NYC
Officials: 58 days since last pedestrian killed in NYC
AOC introduces bill to provide burial costs for COVID-19 victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer questioned in deadly shooting
AccuWeather: Sunny and mild
Boy who survived mystery illness welcomed home by first responders
CityMD changes messaging after telling patients with antibodies they have immunity
Broadway star wakes up after month in coma due to COVID-19
NYC businesses weigh dangers of reopening too soon
AOC introduces bill to provide burial costs for COVID-19 victims
Show More
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Officials: 58 days since last pedestrian killed in NYC
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Danny Meyer part of team to bring tourism back to NYC
NJ doctor treats COVID patient who helped him after heart attack
Disinfecting drones launching to fight COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News