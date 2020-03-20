Coronavirus News: Rockland County warns residents COVID-19 is widespread

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

ROCKLAND COUNTY (WABC) -- Officials warned residents that COVID-19 is widespread in Rockland County, with cases rising dramatically each day and it is expected this trend will continue.Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert reported 80 positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rockland County."It was fully expected that these numbers would continue to rise as testing continues to increase across New York State and here locally," Dr. Rupper said. "However, it is now clear that COVID-19 is widespread within our community. The time has come that everyone here in Rockland must stay home. We all have an individual responsibility to do our part to curb the spread of this disease. Your choices now and throughout this outbreak will make the difference between life and death for members of our community."Officials say COVID-19 has spread quickly throughout Rockland County and that all residents must stay home, including children and teens not in school, unless they must get food, medical supplies, or must work outside the home.Residents are urged use delivery services when possible and stay away from other people as much as possible.