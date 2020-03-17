Coronavirus Update: Officials locate woman who tested positive for COVID-19 in NJ

UPDATE: We have located the woman that was reported to have tested positive for Coronavirus. Thank you everyone for your vigilance. If you have any questions please tune into the Virtual Town Hall tonight at 7pm. — Ras J. Baraka (@rasjbaraka) March 17, 2020

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials in Newark found a woman who tested positive for coronavirus, but then had vanished.The woman had checked herself into East Orange General Hospital on Saturday for a COVID-19 screening and tested positive.She apparently gave hospital workers a fake name and Newark address.City health authorities responded to that address and found no-one there who knew her or of her.The city was able to locate the woman later Tuesday.Officials say people getting tested or treated should give complete and accurate information to medical staff. They say they should not be afraid to do so.Mayor Baraka and Director of Health and Community Wellness Dr. Mark Wade, M.D., will hold a Virtual Town Hall with city residents tonight, Tuesday, March 17, at 7 p.m. The Virtual Town Hall will discuss the health impact of Coronavirus on Newark, steps the city is taking to address it, and measures residents can take to protect themselves.Residents can call into the Town Hall at (855)-756-7520 Ext.56949# to ask questions.Additionally, the event will be broadcast live on the City's Facebook page and on NewarkTV 78 on Altice and Channel 28 on FIOS.