Coronavirus News: Wisconsin nurse driving 14 hours to help out at New Jersey makeshift hospital

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Countless healthcare workers have traveled to the tri-state area from all over the country to help in the fight against coronavirus.One of them is a 25-year-old nurse from Wisconsin. Becca Clifford is making the 14-hour drive on Sunday to New Jersey.Clifford says it is more than a job for her, it is a mission to save lives."It's what I need to do - go out there. I have the ability to help others, and they need help right now. They are in a full-blown crisis out there," Clifford said.Clifford will work at Hackensack Meridian Rehab Center, which has been turned into a makeshift hospital.